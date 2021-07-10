One person dead and four others injured after Seneca Lake boating accident

HIMROD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person died and four others were injured after a boating accident on Seneca Lake Saturday according to Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike.

Yates County 911 received a boating accident call just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officials say. Sheriffs Deputies and Marine Patrol responded as well as Himrod Fire Department rescue and boat as well as multiple ambulances and OEM.

The investigation is ongoing, but Spike said in a press release that a high performance speed boat was traveling south on the lake at a fast speed when it made an abrupt turn, causing it to rollover and ejecting six individuals on board.

He said multiple ambulances and two medivac helicopters were involved in the response.

Deputies and investigators are interviewing witnesses. Sheriff Marino Patrol is taking the boat for further investigation and accident reconstruction, Spike said.