One person hospitalized after fight at Skyline apartments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday evening, Syracuse police responded to a call about a fight at Skyline apartments.

Emergency dispatchers told NewsChannel 9 that this incident occurred just before 6:30 Thursday evening. Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital from the scene in an ambulance. There is no word on their condition at this time.

This latest incident comes after the City of Syracuse extended the Nuisance Abatement order there for one year, and required additional safety and security improvements by Green National, the building’s owner.