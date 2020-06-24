One person hospitalized in early morning stabbing

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning stabbing in the Skunk City neighborhood Wednesday.

Syracuse Police were first called to Hoefler Street, off of Grand Avenue and Hartson Street, around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital from this scene. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.