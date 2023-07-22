OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Police in the City of Oswego say a young person was critically injured after the electric scooter they were on was involved in an accident with a pickup truck.

Police said the accident happened Friday at 2:12 P.M. at the intersection of W 3rd Street and W Albany Street.

The age of the person on the scooter is not being released at this time. Police only identifying the victim as a juvenile.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Upstate Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the pickup driver was not injured.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Oswego Police at 315-326-1741.