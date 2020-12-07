Clay man charged with DWI after crash

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Clay man is facing DWI charges after a crash on Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash on Oswego Road, near Gaskin Road. At the scene, they found a vehicle had hit a utility pole and two parked cars.

The driver, identified as David Oakley, 48, of Clay, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated and speeding.