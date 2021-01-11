One person injured in serious crash on Split Rock Road

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious single-car crash on Split Rock Road in Onondaga.

Around 9 p.m., rescue crews responded to a crash where a vehicle hit a tree. An adult male was driving the vehicle. The driver was trapped and had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Split Rock Road was closed while crews investigated the crash. The road has since been reopened.

