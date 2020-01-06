One person killed in Chenango County crash

GREENE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was killed in a crash on Chenango County on Monday morning.
New York State Police were called to a one-car crash on State Route 12 in Greene just after 9:40 a.m. on Monday. Their investigation revealed that the car was traveling northbound and crossed the road, went off the roadway, rolled over and caught fire.
The only person in the vehicle was killed. Their name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
