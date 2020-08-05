One person killed in crash in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was killed in a two-car crash that happened on State Highway 8 in New Berlin on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, two vehicles were traveling on State Highway 8. The vehicle traveling north crossed over into the opposite lane and struck a vehicle traveling south head-on. The person traveling south was killed. The person traveling north was taken to the hospital.

New York State Police are still working to identify next of kin. The drivers were the only people in the vehicles.