NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was killed in a two-car crash that happened on State Highway 8 in New Berlin on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, two vehicles were traveling on State Highway 8. The vehicle traveling north crossed over into the opposite lane and struck a vehicle traveling south head-on. The person traveling south was killed. The person traveling north was taken to the hospital.
New York State Police are still working to identify next of kin. The drivers were the only people in the vehicles.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: A few lake effect showers overnight
- Now a ‘hospital-like’ facility, McAllen convention center begins taking COVID-19 patients
- One person killed in crash in New Berlin
- More information sought on coronavirus deaths of nursing home residents
- Following 18-month investigation, Senate passes bill protecting Olympic athletes from abuse
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App