One person killed in crash involving pedestrian and vehicle in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Rome Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and car that happened just before midnight on Thursday.
In a release, Rome Police say as a result of the accident, an adult female was found dead and an adult male was injured and is in the hospital in stable condition.
The incident is being investigated and police will release more information as it becomes available.
