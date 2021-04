CUYLER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a suspicious fire that happened in Cuyler on Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m., authorities were called to the house fire on State Route 13, near Crains Mills Road, in the Town of Cuyler. At the scene, one person was located dead inside the residence. No one else was inside.

The fire is under investigation, and police will release the name of the person who died after the next of kin is notified.