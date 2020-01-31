One person killed in Richland fire

RICHLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has been killed in a fire in the Town of Richland.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was called to Gerdon Drive on Thursday just after 3:11 p.m. to a house fire.
A preliminary investigation found one person did not make it out of the house alive. The victim was identified as Susan Pool, 43.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
