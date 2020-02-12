One person killed in two-car crash in Tompkins County

LANSING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision in the Tompkins County Village of Lansing on Tuesday.
The crash happened around 2:35 p.m. on North Triphammer Road near Horizon Drive.
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says that a southbound Honda sedan swerved for an unknown reason into the northbound lane, where it struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The names of the drivers have not yet been released. Police are still investigating the crash.
