One person killed when car hits tree in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was killed and another injured in an early-morning crash Tuesday in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a car was traveling on Old County Road in Smithfield around 1:30 a.m. when it left the road and hit a tree. One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person in the car was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.