One person shot in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities say a person was shot in the vicinity of Hunt Avenue and West Brighton Avenue. They tell NewsChannel 9 that the victim was taken to a local hospital.
Police are still investigating and we’ll have more details when they become available.
