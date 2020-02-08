Live Now
One person shot in Syracuse

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say a person was shot in the vicinity of Hunt Avenue and West Brighton Avenue. They tell NewsChannel 9 that the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still investigating and we’ll have more details when they become available.

