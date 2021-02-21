One person stabbed early Sunday morning on Wolf Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating an early morning stabbing on the city’s north side. The call came in around 12:20 a.m. Sunday from the 800-block of Wolf Street, which is between Grant Boulevard and Pennsylvania Ave.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no work on their condition or possible suspects.