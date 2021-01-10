One person stabbed on Barnes Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened on the 600-block of Barnes Avenue in Syracuse around 2:26 a.m. Sunday.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. There is no word yet on their condition.

