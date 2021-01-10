One person stabbed on Barnes Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened on the 600-block of Barnes Avenue in Syracuse around 2:26 a.m. Sunday.
Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. There is no word yet on their condition.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Got a new gadget over the holidays? Here’s how to trade in your old electronics for cash or properly recycle them
- Local eye care provider offers LASIK to referee after controversial call during Bills game
- Erie County Executive says “everything went well” with fans at Bills Stadium
- Governor Cuomo proposes legislation to expand, improve access to telehealth
- Hospital housekeepers are the unsung heroes of the pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App