EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was taken to the hospital following an early morning fire at Brighton Towers in East Syracuse.

The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted by the 911 Center just after 5:30 Tuesday morning. The 5th floor of the 18-story building was evacuated after the living room in one of the apartments caught fire, causing moderate damage. Crews were able to put out the fire within the first five minutes and clear the smoke that made its way up to the above floors. The department also says the fire caused minimal water damage.

The residents that were evacuated on the 5th floor could return back to their apartments just before 7:00 am. It is still unknown whether the person living in the apartment that caught fire will be able to return back.

The Syracuse Fire Department, Syracuse Police, AMR, National Grid and the American Red Cross were on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.