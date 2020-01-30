One person taken to hospital after fire in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Oswego County, one person was taken to the hospital after a structure fire in Hannibal. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Oswego County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the call for the fire came in just before 9 a.m. Thursday on Gifford Road between County Route 7 and Dennison Road.

