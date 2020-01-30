One person taken to hospital after fire in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Oswego County, one person was taken to the hospital after a structure fire in Hannibal. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
Oswego County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the call for the fire came in just before 9 a.m. Thursday on Gifford Road between County Route 7 and Dennison Road.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Host Chat 01.30.20
- Newsmakers: Onondaga County’s Census 2020 point person Susan Boyle
- WATCH: Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
- Candidate profile: Michael Bennet
- WATCH: Chilly and brighter Thursday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App