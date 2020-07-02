One person taken to hospital in early morning shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting on Syracuse’s southwest side.

Syracuse Police were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Ave., off of Tallman St. near the Spirit of Jubilee Park around 3:00 a.m Thursday morning.

911 Onondaga County Dispatch says one person there was shot and taken to Upstate University Hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

This story is developing – we’ve reached out to SPD for more information and will update you as the investigation continues.