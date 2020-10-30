One person taken to the hospital in early morning Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning in Syracuse following a shooting on the city’s southwest side.
The call came in around 1:45 a.m. to the Greeley Apartments on West Onondaga Street, which is between Rich and Tallman streets. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person was transported from the scene. There’s no word yet on the person’s condition.
