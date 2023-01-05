SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24.

One food service failed its inspection:

  • Mingold Kitchen

Mingold Kitchen

Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the plastic cutting board at the cook line was stained and in poor repair.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the interior and exterior of all reach in coolers was not clean with an accumulation of food debris. Shelving in the kitchen was also unclean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the hand wash sink the rear of the kitchen to be inaccessible to use. They also found that rubber gloves and bags were being stored in the sink.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floors throughout the kitchen were unclean and had an accumulation of food debris and soil.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the ventilation good at the grill was unclean and had a heavy accumulation of grease.

Many locations passed their inspections between November 27 and December 3, 2022. You can see the entire list below.

Abbott’s Village Tavern6 East Main StreetMarcellus12/20/2022
Aloha Japanese Bento Express217 South Salina StreetSyracuse12/19/2022
Chipotle Mexican Grill #35247944 Brewerton RoadCicero12/20/2022
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill7984 Brewerton RoadCicero12/19/2022
Finger Lakes on Tap35 Fennell StreetSkaneateles12/22/2022
Flaming Grill & Buffet244 Northern Lights PlazaSalina12/19/2022
Inizio435 North Salina StreetSyracuse12/21/2022
Limp Lizard Lounge Bar & Grill4628 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes12/21/2022
Marcellus Lanes4325 Slate Hill RoadMarcellus12/20/2022
Mr. Noodle and Ms. Dumpling2841 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse12/19/2022
New Yummy China8097 Brewerton RoadCicero12/19/2022
Pickle Deli4461 East Genesee StreetDewitt12/20/2022
SMG @ Oncenter War Memorial515 Montgomery StreetSyracuse12/21/2022
South Onondaga Fire Department3130 Cedarvale RoadOnondaga12/19/2022
Sunset Ridge Golf Club2814 West Seneca TurnpikeMarcellus12/20/2022
Syracuse Ukrainian National Home1317 West Fayette StreetSyracuse12/20/2022
Yamasho Japanese Cuisine4713 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes12/20/2022