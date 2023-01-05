SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24.

One food service failed its inspection:

Mingold Kitchen

Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the plastic cutting board at the cook line was stained and in poor repair.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the interior and exterior of all reach in coolers was not clean with an accumulation of food debris. Shelving in the kitchen was also unclean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the hand wash sink the rear of the kitchen to be inaccessible to use. They also found that rubber gloves and bags were being stored in the sink.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floors throughout the kitchen were unclean and had an accumulation of food debris and soil.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the ventilation good at the grill was unclean and had a heavy accumulation of grease.

Many locations passed their inspections between November 27 and December 3, 2022. You can see the entire list below.