SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of February 19 to February 25.

One food service failed their inspection:

JiangHu Cafe – 725 East Fayette Street, Syracuse

JiangHu Cafe had 13 violations, one of which was in critical condition.

Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured.

The inspector found in walk-in cooler, raw beef, and other raw proteins were stored above raw ready-to-eat vegetables. There was a risk of cross-contamination present. This was corrected by relocating the ready-to-eat veggies.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found in dry storage, single service bowls used as scoops. In the walk-in cooler, a box of raw vegetables was stored on the cooler floor.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found cutting boards in poor repair with deep scars and stains.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found in the walk-in cooler, wire shelf systems in poor repair and corroded.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found numerous shelves lined with cardboard, without a cleanable surface.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found sanitation buckets with unclean solution. As well as wet sanitation cloths found on counters, not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Education was provided.

This violation was found two times.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found cook line equipment with grease residues. The inside of refrigeration with dried spills and grease residues. Cardboard shelf liners with grease residues and glass door cooler doors with smears and greasy residues. The walk-in cooler had shelving with food residues.

This violation was found four times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found floors, walls and plumbing under and behind cook line with residues and greasy build ups

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found hood vent filters and associated plumbing and surfaces with greasy accumulations.

Additional Information Collected During Inspection:

Chlorine solution preparation demonstrated

Dry storage found organized

Many locations passed their inspections between February 5 through February 11, 2023.

You can see the entire list below.