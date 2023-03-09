SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of February 19 to February 25.

One food service failed their inspection:

  • JiangHu Cafe – 725 East Fayette Street, Syracuse

JiangHu Cafe

JiangHu Cafe had 13 violations, one of which was in critical condition.

Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured.

  • The inspector found in walk-in cooler, raw beef, and other raw proteins were stored above raw ready-to-eat vegetables. There was a risk of cross-contamination present. This was corrected by relocating the ready-to-eat veggies.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found in dry storage, single service bowls used as scoops. In the walk-in cooler, a box of raw vegetables was stored on the cooler floor.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found cutting boards in poor repair with deep scars and stains.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found in the walk-in cooler, wire shelf systems in poor repair and corroded.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found numerous shelves lined with cardboard, without a cleanable surface.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found sanitation buckets with unclean solution. As well as wet sanitation cloths found on counters, not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Education was provided.

This violation was found two times.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found cook line equipment with grease residues. The inside of refrigeration with dried spills and grease residues. Cardboard shelf liners with grease residues and glass door cooler doors with smears and greasy residues. The walk-in cooler had shelving with food residues.

This violation was found four times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found floors, walls and plumbing under and behind cook line with residues and greasy build ups

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found hood vent filters and associated plumbing and surfaces with greasy accumulations.

Additional Information Collected During Inspection:

  • Chlorine solution preparation demonstrated
  • Dry storage found organized

Many locations passed their inspections between February 5 through February 11, 2023.

You can see the entire list below.

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Almus Olver Tower300 Burt StreetSyracuse2/23/2023
Change of Pace1802 Grant BoulevardSyracuse2/22/2023
Chive LLC308A Towne DriveManlius2/21/2023
Cuse Catch & Grill201 Wolf StreetSyracuse2/21/2023
Domino’s Pizza7787 Oswego RoadClay2/22/2023
Dunkin Donuts649 North Salina StreetSyracuse2/23/2023
East Wok Cafe6382 Thompson RoadDewitt2/23/2023
Fayetteville Senior Center584 East Genesee StreetManlius2/23/2023
Fish Cove458 South Main StreetClay2/22/2023
Gangnam Style115 Harvard PlaceSyracuse2/22/2023
Great Wall5962 State Route 31, #11Cicero2/21/2023
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant324 West Water StreetSyracuse2/22/2023
Harriet May Mills House1074 West Genesee StreetSyracuse2/23/2023
Hasson’s Food1202 Willis AvenueSyracuse2/24/2023
Hope Cafe920 Old Liverpool RoadSalina2/21/2023
InsideOut Tavern2208 Lemoyne AvenueSalina2/24/2023
Iona Corners Tavern6735 Bennetts Corners RoadVan Buren2/24/2023
Jamesville Fire Department6661 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt2/24/2023
Jreck Subs8097 Brewerton RoadCicero2/22/2023
Kandied Kernel5962 State Route 31Cicero2/21/2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken7601 Oswego RoadClay2/22/2023
Limp Lizard BBQ & Catering201 First StreetSalina2/21/2023
Little Caesars4018 South Salina StreetSyracuse2/22/2023
Little Caesars7871 Oswego RoadClay2/22/2023
Luigi’s Pizza & Sandwich Shop1524 Valley DriveSyracuse2/23/2023
Melt4165 Sandbar LaneClay2/22/2023
Mr. Bigg’s Restaurant658 North Salina StreetSyracuse2/24/2023
Nicks Pizza6380 Thompson RoadDewitt2/23/2023
Night Drop (The)363 West Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse2/23/2023
Onondaga Senior Center4834 Velasko RoadOnondaga2/21/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Dunbar Association1453 South State StreetSyracuse2/22/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Onondaga Senior Cent4834 Velasko RoadOnondaga2/21/2023
Peace, Love, and Cupcakes121 West Fayette StreetSyracuse2/21/2023
Recess110 Harvard PlaceSyracuse2/22/2023
Robinson Elmwood United Church126 South Terry RoadGeddes2/23/2023
Ruston’s Diner6407 Rockcut RoadDewitt2/24/2023
Salt City Coffee509 West Onondaga StreetSyracuse2/23/2023
Salt City Soup Co.301 Planfield RoadSyracuse2/21/2023
Second North Street Deli LLC Commiss1121 Milton AvenueSyracuse2/23/2023
Stefons Place713 East Genesee StreetSyracuse2/24/2023
SU Canteen (The)101 Waverly AvenueSyracuse2/23/2023
SU Eggers Hall Café388 Stadium Heights DriveSyracuse2/23/2023
SU Eggers Hall CateringEggers Hall – SU Main CampusSyracuse2/23/2023
SU Falk Cafe900 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse2/23/2023
SU Slocum Café120 College PlaceSyracuse2/23/2023
Tigris Shriners1121 Milton AvenueSyracuse2/23/2023
Ven Rosas Rollin Bistro Commissary1121 Milton AvenueSyracuse2/23/2023
VFW Post 7290 Edward Weaver’s105 Maxwell AvenueCicero2/24/2023
Wildwoods Event Center5740 Fikes RoadElbridge2/23/2023
Wings Over Syracuse900 Butternut StreetSyracuse2/24/2023
XO Taco713 East Fayette StreetSyracuse2/24/2023