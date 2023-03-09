SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of February 19 to February 25.
One food service failed their inspection:
- JiangHu Cafe – 725 East Fayette Street, Syracuse
JiangHu Cafe
JiangHu Cafe had 13 violations, one of which was in critical condition.
Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured.
- The inspector found in walk-in cooler, raw beef, and other raw proteins were stored above raw ready-to-eat vegetables. There was a risk of cross-contamination present. This was corrected by relocating the ready-to-eat veggies.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found in dry storage, single service bowls used as scoops. In the walk-in cooler, a box of raw vegetables was stored on the cooler floor.
Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found cutting boards in poor repair with deep scars and stains.
Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found in the walk-in cooler, wire shelf systems in poor repair and corroded.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found numerous shelves lined with cardboard, without a cleanable surface.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found sanitation buckets with unclean solution. As well as wet sanitation cloths found on counters, not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Education was provided.
This violation was found two times.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found cook line equipment with grease residues. The inside of refrigeration with dried spills and grease residues. Cardboard shelf liners with grease residues and glass door cooler doors with smears and greasy residues. The walk-in cooler had shelving with food residues.
This violation was found four times.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found floors, walls and plumbing under and behind cook line with residues and greasy build ups
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found hood vent filters and associated plumbing and surfaces with greasy accumulations.
Additional Information Collected During Inspection:
- Chlorine solution preparation demonstrated
- Dry storage found organized
Many locations passed their inspections between February 5 through February 11, 2023.
You can see the entire list below.
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Almus Olver Tower
|300 Burt Street
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|Change of Pace
|1802 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|2/22/2023
|Chive LLC
|308A Towne Drive
|Manlius
|2/21/2023
|Cuse Catch & Grill
|201 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|2/21/2023
|Domino’s Pizza
|7787 Oswego Road
|Clay
|2/22/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|649 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|East Wok Cafe
|6382 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|2/23/2023
|Fayetteville Senior Center
|584 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|2/23/2023
|Fish Cove
|458 South Main Street
|Clay
|2/22/2023
|Gangnam Style
|115 Harvard Place
|Syracuse
|2/22/2023
|Great Wall
|5962 State Route 31, #11
|Cicero
|2/21/2023
|Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|324 West Water Street
|Syracuse
|2/22/2023
|Harriet May Mills House
|1074 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|Hasson’s Food
|1202 Willis Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/24/2023
|Hope Cafe
|920 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|2/21/2023
|InsideOut Tavern
|2208 Lemoyne Avenue
|Salina
|2/24/2023
|Iona Corners Tavern
|6735 Bennetts Corners Road
|Van Buren
|2/24/2023
|Jamesville Fire Department
|6661 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|2/24/2023
|Jreck Subs
|8097 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|2/22/2023
|Kandied Kernel
|5962 State Route 31
|Cicero
|2/21/2023
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|7601 Oswego Road
|Clay
|2/22/2023
|Limp Lizard BBQ & Catering
|201 First Street
|Salina
|2/21/2023
|Little Caesars
|4018 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|2/22/2023
|Little Caesars
|7871 Oswego Road
|Clay
|2/22/2023
|Luigi’s Pizza & Sandwich Shop
|1524 Valley Drive
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|Melt
|4165 Sandbar Lane
|Clay
|2/22/2023
|Mr. Bigg’s Restaurant
|658 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|2/24/2023
|Nicks Pizza
|6380 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|2/23/2023
|Night Drop (The)
|363 West Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|Onondaga Senior Center
|4834 Velasko Road
|Onondaga
|2/21/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Dunbar Association
|1453 South State Street
|Syracuse
|2/22/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Onondaga Senior Cent
|4834 Velasko Road
|Onondaga
|2/21/2023
|Peace, Love, and Cupcakes
|121 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|2/21/2023
|Recess
|110 Harvard Place
|Syracuse
|2/22/2023
|Robinson Elmwood United Church
|126 South Terry Road
|Geddes
|2/23/2023
|Ruston’s Diner
|6407 Rockcut Road
|Dewitt
|2/24/2023
|Salt City Coffee
|509 West Onondaga Street
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|Salt City Soup Co.
|301 Planfield Road
|Syracuse
|2/21/2023
|Second North Street Deli LLC Commiss
|1121 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|Stefons Place
|713 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|2/24/2023
|SU Canteen (The)
|101 Waverly Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|SU Eggers Hall Café
|388 Stadium Heights Drive
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|SU Eggers Hall Catering
|Eggers Hall – SU Main Campus
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|SU Falk Cafe
|900 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|SU Slocum Café
|120 College Place
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|Tigris Shriners
|1121 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|Ven Rosas Rollin Bistro Commissary
|1121 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/23/2023
|VFW Post 7290 Edward Weaver’s
|105 Maxwell Avenue
|Cicero
|2/24/2023
|Wildwoods Event Center
|5740 Fikes Road
|Elbridge
|2/23/2023
|Wings Over Syracuse
|900 Butternut Street
|Syracuse
|2/24/2023
|XO Taco
|713 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|2/24/2023