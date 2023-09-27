ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection for restaurants checked during the week of Sept. 10-16.
One restaurant failed its inspection:
- Touch of Broadway Delicatessen – 6812 Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse
Read below to see how the establishment failed its inspection.
Touch of Broadway Delicatessen
Touch of Broadway Delicatessen had 11 violations, two of which were critical violations.
Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources.
The inspector noted a small gas can and other chemicals stored on a table with clean pots in the rear storage room. This was corrected and the chemicals and gas can were removed.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector noted eight pieces of cheesecake were being stored at 54 degrees Fahrenheit in a desert display cooler. The desert cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below as required. This was corrected and the pieces were discarded.
Violation: Food not protected in general.
The inspector noted a fly strip hung above flour and near a commercial mixer.
Violation: Food not protected in general
The inspector noted some coolers lacked thermometers.
Violation: Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils.
The bottom of a small reach-in cooler at the end of the cookline was lined with cardboard and was not smooth and easily cleanable.
Violation: Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (found three times).
The inspector noted bulk dressing containers in a walk-in cooler had mold growth. The wire shelving in the walk-in cooler was not clean and had mold growth. The interior of a small reach-in cooler at the end of the cook line was not clean.
Violation: Inadequate insect/rodent control.
Fruit flies were found in a rear storage/prep room.
Violation: Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities (found two times).
The inspector noted the floors around and under equipment, especially around the cook line were not clean. The wall behind the three-bay sink had mold growth.
Many locations passed their inspection between Sept 10-16.
You can see the entire list below.
Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.
|Clam Bar (The)
|3914 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|Delphi Falls Fire Department
|2260 Oran-Delphi Road
|Pompey
|Hearth Management @ Franciscan Villa
|6900 Buckley Road
|Salina
|Rosalie’s Food Truck
|841 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Concession Tents
|490 Restoration Way
|Geddes
|Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Beverage Concession Tents
|490 Restoration Way
|Geddes
|Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Concession Bldgs
|490 Restoration Way
|Geddes
|Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Main Kitchen
|490 Restoration Way
|Geddes
|Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Mobile Kitchen
|490 Restoration Way
|Geddes
|Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Mobile Kitchen 2
|490 Restoration Way
|Geddes
|Bailey’s Dairy Treats
|7100 South Salina Street
|Onondaga
|Bella Domani Catering & Banquets
|5988 East Taft Road
|Cicero
|Blaze Pizza
|5743 Widewaters Parkway
|Dewitt
|Brancato’s Catering
|400 Buckley Road
|Salina
|Brazen Cafe
|725 Irving Avenue
|Syracuse
|Brick House Cafe (The)
|9570 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|Brooklyn Pickle (The)
|2222 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|Byblos Street Grill Food Truck
|223 North Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|Cafe @ Moon
|1 Forestry Drive
|Geddes
|Cake Shop of Central New York (The)
|35 Fennell Street
|Skaneateles
|Cardano’s Pizza & Wings
|2608 Lodi Street
|Syracuse
|Chicken Bandit (The)
|6070 Donnybrook Drive
|Cicero
|China Express
|9763 Destiny Usa Drive
|Syracuse
|Dailey’s Pour House
|9686 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|Daily Diner Mobile Unit
|6491 Collamer Road
|Dewitt
|Dunkin Donuts
|3915 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|Empire Buffet
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|Feed Your Belly
|6491 Collamer Road
|Onondaga County
|Food Consultants @OCC Gordon Student
|4584 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|Food Consultants @OCC Mawhinney Hall
|4584 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|Food Consultants Inc @ OCC SRC Arena
|4584 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|Gildas
|12 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|Goal Tenders Food and Beverage
|2700 James Street
|Syracuse
|Gong Cha
|317-321 South Franklin Street
|Syracuse
|Hope Cafe
|444 East Genesee Street, Ste 100
|Syracuse
|Hope Café
|550 Harrison Street
|Syracuse
|Hot Pot Lulu
|713 South Crouse Avenue, Suite 2
|Syracuse
|Lacis Tapas
|304 Hawley Avenue
|Syracuse
|LeMoyne College – Concessions
|1419 Salt Springs Road
|Dewitt
|LeMoyne College – Dolphin Den
|1419 Salt Springs Road
|Dewitt
|LeMoyne College – La Casse Dining Center
|1419 Salt Springs Road
|Dewitt
|Marcellus High School Booster Concessions
|1 Mustang Hill
|Marcellus
|Mario’s Bakery
|505 North Main Street
|Cicero
|McDonald’s
|1804 Teall Avenue
|Syracuse
|Mojo Mochi Donut
|317-321 South Franklin Street
|Syracuse
|North Star Nutrition
|628 South Main Street, Suite 10
|Clay
|OCC Foodservice Curriculum
|4585 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|Orange Asian Cafe
|713 South Crouse Avenue, Suite 1
|Syracuse
|Palace On James
|2378-90 James Street
|Syracuse
|Pascarella’s Bakery Catering
|400 Buckley Road
|Salina
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Villa Scalabrini Apartments
|825 East Willow Street
|Syracuse
|Redwood Diner
|121 East Manlius Street
|Dewitt
|Rosalie’s Cucina
|841 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|Skaneateles Youth Football Concessions
|45 East Elizabeth Street
|Skaneateles
|Soup R Salads
|308 South Warren Street
|Syracuse
|Southside Wings
|4421 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|St. Michael’s Lutheran Church
|5108 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|Tommy’s Bar and Grill
|625 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|Trailhead Cafe
|1 Forestry Drive
|Geddes
|Trappers Pizza Pub
|5950 Butternut Drive
|Dewitt
|Wunderbar
|201 South West Street
|Syracuse
|Yo Burrito! Food Truck
|6491 Collamer Road
|Onondaga County