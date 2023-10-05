ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection for restaurants checked during the week of Sept. 18 through 23.
One restaurant failed its inspection:
- Sbarro at Carousel Center – 9612 Destiny Usa Drive, Fc-06, Syracuse
Read below to see how the establishment failed its inspection.
Sbarro at Carousel Center
Sbarro had 10 violations, two of which were in critical condition.
Critical Violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources:
The inspector found a large quantity of pesticide powder in the corner of the steam area in the kitchen. It was applied by a licensed pest control, but it was not contained to a small area.
Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods:
The inspector found a tomato cucumber salad out on the front line for service, at 67 degrees Fahrenheit. They were out for over one hour, and it was determined that the cooler had not been turned on in the morning. The half pan of salad was voluntarily discarded, and restocked with fresh produce once the temperature came down.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found a single serve portion cup used as a scoop and stored in spices of the reach-in portion of the pizza cooler.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found employees preparing and serving food without hair restraints.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found wire shelving in walk-in cooler not clean, with food debris build-up.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the floor drain beneath the single-bay prep-sink was not maintained, and needed to be cleaned out.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the handwashing sink at the front service counter was out of order. There was one available at the other set of double doors from the front counter, in the meantime, while the front one was being repaired.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: Live and dead cockroaches found at:
- Three bay sink
- Floors
- Walls
- In the hot warer heater
- In the floors and walls by boxed soda stand
- In the walls and corner by the steamer, beneath the hood in the back
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found holes in the baseboard, plastic boards on the walls that is pulling away form the walls, plastic stuck on the baseboard that is pulling away from the walls, which is from the harborage of insects.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found edges throughout the establishment were not clean, with food accumulation noted, with solids and liquids.
Many locations passed their inspection between Sept 18-23.
You can see the entire list below.
Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Apizza Regionale
|260 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|9/20/2023
|Baldwinsville Vol. Fire Dept. Co.
|7911 Crego Road
|Van Buren
|9/20/2023
|Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department
|7920 River Road
|Lysander
|9/20/2023
|Biscotti Cafe & Pastry Shop
|741 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|9/22/2023
|Bistro 1926
|800 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|9/18/2023
|Black and Brew Bar and Grill
|3898 New Court Avenue
|Dewitt
|9/19/2023
|Blue BBQ
|206 Claremont Drive
|Camillus
|9/21/2023
|Cafe Express
|411 Butternut Street
|Syracuse
|9/20/2023
|Camillus Volunteer Fire Department
|5801 Newport Road
|Camillus
|9/20/2023
|CJ’s Seafood’s
|2012 Teall Avenue
|Salina
|9/22/2023
|Crowne Plaza
|701 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|9/20/2023
|Cruisin Cones Mobile Unit
|4153 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|9/18/2023
|Dilauro’s Bakery & Pizza Shop
|502 East Division Street
|Syracuse
|9/21/2023
|Domino’s Pizza
|240 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|9/18/2023
|Faith Heritage School
|3740 Midland Avenue
|Syracuse
|9/20/2023
|Fireside Inn
|2347 West Genesee Road
|Lysander
|9/20/2023
|Fish Cove
|196 Swansea Drive
|Syracuse
|9/20/2023
|F-M Youth Football Association Conce
|700 South Manlius Street
|Manlius
|9/17/2023
|Food Bank of Central New York
|7066 Interstate Island Road
|Van Buren
|9/19/2023
|Food Bank of CNY – Demo Kitchen
|7066 Interstate Island Road
|Van Buren
|9/19/2023
|Golden Corral
|115 Simon Drive
|Syracuse
|9/20/2023
|Green Street Mens Community Residenc
|121-125 Green Street
|Syracuse
|9/22/2023
|Hearth Management @ Franciscan Villa
|6900 Buckley Road
|Salina
|9/19/2023
|Holy Cross Catholic Church
|3690 Armstrong Road
|Syracuse
|9/20/2023
|House of Providence
|1654 West Onondaga Street
|Syracuse
|9/22/2023
|Indian Grill
|200 Township Boulevard, #10
|Camillus
|9/19/2023
|Jamesville Fire Department
|6661 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|9/22/2023
|Kings Lounge
|105 North Geddes Street
|Syracuse
|9/22/2023
|Labcow
|3206 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|9/21/2023
|Lafayette Memorial Post #1955
|2456 Route 11
|Lafayette
|9/19/2023
|Liverpool-Syracuse Lodge 501 F & AM
|608 Oswego Street
|Salina
|9/22/2023
|Lysander Fire Department
|664 Lamson Road
|Lysander
|9/20/2023
|McDonald’s
|421 7Th North Street
|Salina
|9/18/2023
|McDonalds of Baldwinsville
|2234 Downer Street
|Van Buren
|9/20/2023
|Mickeys Goodtime Saloon
|103 Galster Avenue
|Syracuse
|9/20/2023
|Panera Bread #1532
|9542 Destiny Usa Drive
|Syracuse
|9/18/2023
|Poke Noodle
|9090 Destiny Usa Drive, H209
|Syracuse
|9/22/2023
|Rodfathers BBQ
|221 Thornton Circle South
|Camillus
|9/19/2023
|Rosie’s Trackside Diner
|214 Oswego Street
|Salina
|9/22/2023
|Sacred Heart Church of Cicero
|8229 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|9/19/2023
|Sake Japan
|9090 Destiny Usa Drive
|Syracuse
|9/22/2023
|Salt City Smokehouse
|437 South Collingwood Avenue
|Syracuse
|9/19/2023
|Salt Restaurant & Bar
|1060 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|9/20/2023
|Skippy’s Ice Cream Truck #6
|210 West Terminal Road
|Salina
|9/18/2023
|Skippy’s Ice Cream Truck #8
|210 Terminal Road
|Salina
|9/18/2023
|Taco Bell #4190
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|9/19/2023
|Thai Thai Cuisine
|3138 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|9/21/2023
|Thai Village of Liverpool
|105 First Street
|Salina
|9/22/2023
|Tim’s Treats
|3683 Armstrong Road
|Syracuse
|9/21/2023
|Tim’s Treats Commissary
|3690 Armstrong Road
|Syracuse
|9/21/2023
|Toss ‘n’ Fire Wood-Fire Pizza
|315 North Main Street
|Clay
|9/19/2023
|Tuscarora Restaurant
|2901 Howlett Hill Road
|Camillus
|9/21/2023
|Warners United Methodist Church
|6514 Canton Street
|Van Buren
|9/20/2023