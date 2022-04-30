SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 10 to April 16, 2022.
One restaurant, a Pizza Hut at 7365 Oswego Rd. in Liverpool, failed their inspection. The restaurant had one critical violation: foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources.
Code Requirement: water/ice: unsafe, unapproved sources, cross connections
Inspector Findings: Ice machine in dining room appears to not be draining correctly. There is water up to the top edge of where the ice collects. If this is due to a plug in the drain line the ice needs to be discarded to find the problem, drain it, and allow it to refill.
Other violations included:
- poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils
- plastic wrap used to cover the wall behind the breadstick station, and the side of the refrigerator near bread dough station, is not an easily cleanable surface.
- improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
- all shelving not clean, covered in greasy residue and buildup
- improper sanitary facilities and controls
- interior of hand wash sink not clean, soap residue noted
- improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
- toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs
Below is a list of facilities inspected and operating acceptably:
- Atlantic Seafood of Baldwinsville 69 East Genesee Street Lysander 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Blueberries and Lace Commissary 224 North Main Street Clay 4/11/2022 Inspection
- Brewerton Fire Department 9625 Route 11 Cicero 4/12/2022 Inspection
- Brick House Cafe (The) 9570 Brewerton Road Cicero 4/12/2022 Inspection
- Cafe Kubal 3911 Brewerton Road Clay 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Calle Tropical 213 Pacific Avenue Syracuse 4/15/2022 Inspection
- Calle Tropical Commissary 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Cardano’s Pizza & Wings 2608 Lodi Street Syracuse 4/12/2022 Inspection
- Chefs For Seniors 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- China Wang 7608 Oswego Road Clay 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #2869 3600 West Genesee Street Geddes 4/12/2022 Inspection
- Creative Chefs Charcuterie 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Crowne Plaza 701 East Genesee Street Syracuse 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Dark Horse Tavern (The) 4312 East Genesee Street Dewitt 4/15/2022 Inspection
- Dee’s Diner 1900 Brewerton Road Salina 4/11/2022 Inspection
- Dosa Grill 4467 East Genesee Street Dewitt 4/15/2022 Inspection
- Dunkin Donuts 2723 Brewerton Road Salina 4/11/2022 Inspection
- Elbita’s Cocina 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Exclusives Bar & Restaurant 700 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- First United Methodist Church 17 West Genesee Street Lysander 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Fish Cove 1802 Teall Avenue Salina 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Fish Cove 458 South Main Street Clay 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Fish Cove 7608 Oswego Road Clay 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Food Bank of CNY at Seals Comm Cente 300 West Borden Avenue Syracuse 4/11/2022 Inspection
- Foodpoint 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Fortune Hawaii Zhu 4324 East Genesee Street Dewitt 4/15/2022 Inspection
- Gannon’s Isle 1525 Valley Drive Syracuse 4/11/2022 Inspection
- Gardenview Diner 650 Old Liverpool Road Salina 4/12/2022 Inspection
- Green Lakes Lanes 7930 East Genesee Street Manlius 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Grub on the Run Commissary 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Hearth Management @ Franciscan Villa 6900 Buckley Road Salina 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Ice Cream Stand (The) 200 West Water Street Syracuse 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Il Limone 7521 B Oswego Road Clay 4/15/2022 Inspection
- Indian Fashion 4469 East Genesee Street Syracuse 4/15/2022 Inspection
- Iona Corners Tavern 6735 Bennetts Corners Road Van Buren 4/13/2022 Inspection
- JiangHu Cafe 725 East Fayette Street Syracuse 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Johnny Gee’s BBQ & Catering Commissa 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Kasai Ramen 218 Walton Street Syracuse 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Lakehouse Pub 6 West Genesee Street Skaneateles 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Mamacitas Commissary 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Marcellus United Methodist Church 1 Slocombe Avenue Marcellus 4/12/2022 Inspection
- Mario and Salvo’s Pizzeria 4326 East Genesee Street Dewitt 4/15/2022 Inspection
- Marriott Syracuse Downtown 100 East Onondaga Street Syracuse 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Mission Hope Community Church 23 Genesee Street Camillus 4/15/2022 Inspection
- Morning Star Lodge 46 East Main Street Marcellus 4/12/2022 Inspection
- North Star Nutrition 628 South Main Street, Suite 10 Clay 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Panera Bread #795 3815 State Route 31 Clay 4/14/2022 Inspection
- PEACE Sr Nutr @ Marcellus Nutrition 1 Slocombe Avenue Marcellus 4/12/2022 Inspection
- PEACE Sr Nutr @ Salina Civic Center 2826 Lemoyne Avenue Salina 4/11/2022 Inspection
- Peppino’s Pizza 1849 Grant Boulevard Syracuse 4/15/2022 Inspection
- Plank Road Ice Cream 449 South Main Street Clay 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Preserve @ 405 (The) 405 Spencer Street Syracuse 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Reese’s Recipes 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Rosalie’s Cucina 841 West Genesee Street Skaneateles 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Rosalie’s Food Truck 841 West Genesee Street Skaneateles 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Sahota Indian Palace 668 Old Liverpool Road Salina 4/12/2022 Inspection
- Sakana-Ya & Namu 215 Walton Street Syracuse 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Salina Civic Center 2826 Lemoyne Avenue Salina 4/11/2022 Inspection
- Salt City Billiards 1900 Brewerton Road Salina 4/11/2022 Inspection
- Samantha’s Treats & Sweets 9 Warren Street Tully 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Shop City China House 166 Swansea Drive Salina 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Soulfood Extension (The) 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Spafford Fire Department 660 Route 41 Spafford 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Subway 642 Old Liverpool Road Salina 4/12/2022 Inspection
- Sugar Rush Catering 4880 Northwest Townline Road Marcellus 4/12/2022 Inspection
- Sunshine Ice Cream of Baldwinsville 3000 Belgium Road Lysander 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Sunshine Mini Mart Ice Cream 3000 Belgium Road Lysander 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Syracuse Urban Partnership 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Taco Bell #37384 2220 Downer Street Road Van Buren 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Tanya’s Spanish Restaurant 686 South Avenue Syracuse 4/15/2022 Inspection
- Time 2 Eat Catering 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection
- Twin Trees Pizza on 57 7608 Oswego Road Clay 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Wendy’s 2028 Park Street Syracuse 4/11/2022 Inspection
- Wendy’s 3260 Erie Boulevard East Dewitt 4/14/2022 Inspection
- Who Want Smoke BBQ & Catering 435 North Salina Street Syracuse 4/13/2022 Inspection