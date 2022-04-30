SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 10 to April 16, 2022.

One restaurant, a Pizza Hut at 7365 Oswego Rd. in Liverpool, failed their inspection. The restaurant had one critical violation: foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources.

Code Requirement: water/ice: unsafe, unapproved sources, cross connections

Inspector Findings: Ice machine in dining room appears to not be draining correctly. There is water up to the top edge of where the ice collects. If this is due to a plug in the drain line the ice needs to be discarded to find the problem, drain it, and allow it to refill.

Other violations included:

poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils plastic wrap used to cover the wall behind the breadstick station, and the side of the refrigerator near bread dough station, is not an easily cleanable surface.

improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils all shelving not clean, covered in greasy residue and buildup

improper sanitary facilities and controls interior of hand wash sink not clean, soap residue noted

improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs



Below is a list of facilities inspected and operating acceptably: