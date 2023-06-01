SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 14 through May 20.

One food service failed their inspection:

  • Camino Real – 3811 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse

Camino Real

They had 10 violations, with one in critical condition.

Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found the electric hot holding cabinet was found with a temperature of 119 degrees Fahrenheit despite being adjusted to its maximum heat level. According to management, the following foods were put into the hot hold after cooking about an hour and a half beforehand:

  • large food pan of refried beans 131-134’F
  • two medium size food pans of taco meat 131-136’F

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found containers of pinto beans, raw rice, four, salt, and a 25 lb. container of chicken bouillon not covered and left open, when not in use.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found a poly cutting board on a flip-top cooler badly stained with multiple cut marks.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found several lower shelves or tables covered with deteriorated and torn aluminum foil and cardboard. As well as non-smooth that are not easily cleaned.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found a rack used for storing clean knives was not washed, rinsed, and sanitized after each use or at any time. This could have caused contamination.

This was found two times.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found the exterior of a large white food-grade plastic container holding taco chips was not clean – it had food soil from handling. Most wire racks in the walk-in cooler were not clean and had food soil as well.

This was found two times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found the floors in the walk-in cooler under the racks were not clean – they had accumulated food soil.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found the walk-in cooler fan guards were not clean.

Many locations passed their inspections between May 14 and May 20.

You can see the entire list below:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Across the Hall Cafe258 East Water StreetSyracuse5/17/2023
American Legion Post James-Harvey Sp5575 Legionnaire DriveCicero5/19/2023
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar3189 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt5/16/2023
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar628 South Main StreetClay5/17/2023
Aramark Cafe @ Lockheed Martin497 Electronics ParkwaySalina5/16/2023
Asian Garden7873 Oswego RoadClay5/18/2023
AT Sushi3010 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse5/15/2023
Barnes & Noble Booksellers3956 NYS Route 31Clay5/18/2023
Bee You56 Oswego StreetLysander5/16/2023
Bella Domani Catering & Banquets MU5988 East Taft RoadCicero5/19/2023
Bold Coast Lobster Co. Commissary224 North Main StreetCicero5/16/2023
Bruegger’s Bagels Bakery #3892112 East Seneca StreetManlius5/16/2023
Cafe Kubal401 South Salina StreetSyracuse5/17/2023
Cam’s New York Pizza112 Kasson RoadCamillus5/16/2023
Captain’s Haven7512 West Murray DriveCicero5/18/2023
Charlee’s Ice Cream Mobile Unit141 Raspberry LaneCamillus5/16/2023
China King on Genesee Street36 East Genesee StreetLysander5/18/2023
Chuck E. Cheese’s3023 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse5/17/2023
Clay Vol. Fire Dept Headquarters4383 Route 31Clay5/19/2023
Cloud Nine Creamery and Cafe8202 Brewerton RoadCicero5/18/2023
Coopers To Go6972 Lakeshore RoadCicero5/18/2023
CoreLife Eatery3571 West Genesee StreetCamillus5/17/2023
Craftsman Inn (The)7300 East Genesee StreetManlius5/18/2023
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill7984 Brewerton RoadCicero5/17/2023
Dunkin Donuts2244 Downer StreetVan Buren5/16/2023
Dunkin Donuts4744 Buckley RoadSalina5/16/2023
Dunkin Donuts501 East Genesee StreetManlius5/18/2023
Dunkin Donuts5268 West Genesee StreetCamillus5/17/2023
Eastern Hills Bible Church8277 Manlius-Cazenovia RoadManlius5/15/2023
Escape Lounges1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/17/2023
Eurest Helio Elements4567 Crossroads Park DriveSalina5/16/2023
Fabius/Pompey Recreation AssociationPO Box 7Fabius5/16/2023
Fabius-Pompey Sports Boosters Conces1211 Mill StreetFabius5/16/2023
Faith Journey UMC8396 Morgan RoadClay5/18/2023
Farm Girl Juicery7265 Buckley RoadClay5/16/2023
Fish Company of Liverpool209 Oswego StreetSalina5/19/2023
Food Consultants @ Cafe Lotte Phar6000 Thompson RoadDewitt5/16/2023
Food Consultants Inc. Culinary Cente126 Metropolitan Park DriveSalina5/16/2023
Gannon’s Isle4800 McDdonald RoadSyracuse5/15/2023
Gino & Joe’s Pizza48 East Genesee StreetLysander5/16/2023
Grace Episcopal Church Baldwinsville110 Oswego StreetLysander5/16/2023
Happy Eating Grounds Commissary222 Harrison StreetOnondaga5/17/2023
Hope Cafe550 Harrison StreetSyracuse5/19/2023
Hughie’s House of Hotcakes Commissar4383 Route 31Clay5/19/2023
IHOP4211 Route 31Clay5/18/2023
Kenny’s Corner Ice Cream7575 Buckley Road, Suite 210Clay5/15/2023
Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food Mobile U5657 Bennetts Corners RoadCamillus5/19/2023
Longhorn Steakhouse #55163968 State Route 31Clay5/18/2023
McDonalds of Baldwinsville2234 Downer StreetVan Buren5/16/2023
Mothers Cupboard3709 James StreetSyracuse5/16/2023
Oaks at Dewitt (The)18 Arbor LaneSyracuse5/18/2023
Olde Oak Golf Club6113 Town Isle RoadManlius5/16/2023
Panini’s222 Harrison StreetSyracuse5/17/2023
Peppino’s Mobile Unit105 Sedgwick DriveSyracuse5/19/2023
Peppino’s Pizza1849 Grant BoulevardSyracuse5/15/2023
Pizza Di Corsa Commissary4383 Route 31Clay5/19/2023
Rocky’s Pub209 Oswego StreetSalina5/19/2023
Sal’s Seafoods3730 Brewerton RoadCicero5/19/2023
Sammy Malone’s2 Oswego StreetLysander5/19/2023
Shanghai Garden112 Kasson RoadCamillus5/16/2023
Shawarma Paradise3006 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt5/15/2023
Silo Food Truck2167 West Wycoff RoadOnondaga County5/19/2023
Skippy’s Soft Serve Truck #2210 West Terminal RoadSalina5/19/2023
Subway 585212244 Downer StreetVan Buren5/16/2023
Sunshine Ice Cream of Baldwinsville3000 Belgium RoadLysander5/16/2023
Sunshine Mini Mart Ice Cream3000 Belgium RoadLysander5/16/2023
Syracuse Little League401 Loomis DriveSyracuse5/19/2023
Texas Roadhouse3830 NYS Route 31Clay5/16/2023
Timberbanks Golf Club and Marina3536 Timber Banks ParkwayLysander5/17/2023
Transfiguration Church740 Teall AvenueSyracuse5/18/2023
Tully’s Good Times3355 West Genesee StreetCamillus5/17/2023
Via Napoli Express (2)4755 Oak Orchard RoadOnondaga County5/19/2023
Wood (The)7439 Canton Street RoadVan Buren5/16/2023
Yards Grille5648 Green Lakes Park DriveManlius5/18/2023