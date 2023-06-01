SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 14 through May 20.
One food service failed their inspection:
- Camino Real – 3811 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse
Camino Real
They had 10 violations, with one in critical condition.
Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found the electric hot holding cabinet was found with a temperature of 119 degrees Fahrenheit despite being adjusted to its maximum heat level. According to management, the following foods were put into the hot hold after cooking about an hour and a half beforehand:
- large food pan of refried beans 131-134’F
- two medium size food pans of taco meat 131-136’F
Food not protected in general:
The inspector found containers of pinto beans, raw rice, four, salt, and a 25 lb. container of chicken bouillon not covered and left open, when not in use.
Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils:
The inspector found a poly cutting board on a flip-top cooler badly stained with multiple cut marks.
Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils:
The inspector found several lower shelves or tables covered with deteriorated and torn aluminum foil and cardboard. As well as non-smooth that are not easily cleaned.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:
The inspector found a rack used for storing clean knives was not washed, rinsed, and sanitized after each use or at any time. This could have caused contamination.
This was found two times.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:
The inspector found the exterior of a large white food-grade plastic container holding taco chips was not clean – it had food soil from handling. Most wire racks in the walk-in cooler were not clean and had food soil as well.
This was found two times.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:
The inspector found the floors in the walk-in cooler under the racks were not clean – they had accumulated food soil.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:
The inspector found the walk-in cooler fan guards were not clean.
Many locations passed their inspections between May 14 and May 20.
You can see the entire list below:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Across the Hall Cafe
|258 East Water Street
|Syracuse
|5/17/2023
|American Legion Post James-Harvey Sp
|5575 Legionnaire Drive
|Cicero
|5/19/2023
|Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|3189 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|5/16/2023
|Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|5/17/2023
|Aramark Cafe @ Lockheed Martin
|497 Electronics Parkway
|Salina
|5/16/2023
|Asian Garden
|7873 Oswego Road
|Clay
|5/18/2023
|AT Sushi
|3010 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|5/15/2023
|Barnes & Noble Booksellers
|3956 NYS Route 31
|Clay
|5/18/2023
|Bee You
|56 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|5/16/2023
|Bella Domani Catering & Banquets MU
|5988 East Taft Road
|Cicero
|5/19/2023
|Bold Coast Lobster Co. Commissary
|224 North Main Street
|Cicero
|5/16/2023
|Bruegger’s Bagels Bakery #3892
|112 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|5/16/2023
|Cafe Kubal
|401 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|5/17/2023
|Cam’s New York Pizza
|112 Kasson Road
|Camillus
|5/16/2023
|Captain’s Haven
|7512 West Murray Drive
|Cicero
|5/18/2023
|Charlee’s Ice Cream Mobile Unit
|141 Raspberry Lane
|Camillus
|5/16/2023
|China King on Genesee Street
|36 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|5/18/2023
|Chuck E. Cheese’s
|3023 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|5/17/2023
|Clay Vol. Fire Dept Headquarters
|4383 Route 31
|Clay
|5/19/2023
|Cloud Nine Creamery and Cafe
|8202 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|5/18/2023
|Coopers To Go
|6972 Lakeshore Road
|Cicero
|5/18/2023
|CoreLife Eatery
|3571 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|5/17/2023
|Craftsman Inn (The)
|7300 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|5/18/2023
|Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
|7984 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|5/17/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|2244 Downer Street
|Van Buren
|5/16/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|4744 Buckley Road
|Salina
|5/16/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|501 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|5/18/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|5268 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|5/17/2023
|Eastern Hills Bible Church
|8277 Manlius-Cazenovia Road
|Manlius
|5/15/2023
|Escape Lounges
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/17/2023
|Eurest Helio Elements
|4567 Crossroads Park Drive
|Salina
|5/16/2023
|Fabius/Pompey Recreation Association
|PO Box 7
|Fabius
|5/16/2023
|Fabius-Pompey Sports Boosters Conces
|1211 Mill Street
|Fabius
|5/16/2023
|Faith Journey UMC
|8396 Morgan Road
|Clay
|5/18/2023
|Farm Girl Juicery
|7265 Buckley Road
|Clay
|5/16/2023
|Fish Company of Liverpool
|209 Oswego Street
|Salina
|5/19/2023
|Food Consultants @ Cafe Lotte Phar
|6000 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|5/16/2023
|Food Consultants Inc. Culinary Cente
|126 Metropolitan Park Drive
|Salina
|5/16/2023
|Gannon’s Isle
|4800 McDdonald Road
|Syracuse
|5/15/2023
|Gino & Joe’s Pizza
|48 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|5/16/2023
|Grace Episcopal Church Baldwinsville
|110 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|5/16/2023
|Happy Eating Grounds Commissary
|222 Harrison Street
|Onondaga
|5/17/2023
|Hope Cafe
|550 Harrison Street
|Syracuse
|5/19/2023
|Hughie’s House of Hotcakes Commissar
|4383 Route 31
|Clay
|5/19/2023
|IHOP
|4211 Route 31
|Clay
|5/18/2023
|Kenny’s Corner Ice Cream
|7575 Buckley Road, Suite 210
|Clay
|5/15/2023
|Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food Mobile U
|5657 Bennetts Corners Road
|Camillus
|5/19/2023
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5516
|3968 State Route 31
|Clay
|5/18/2023
|McDonalds of Baldwinsville
|2234 Downer Street
|Van Buren
|5/16/2023
|Mothers Cupboard
|3709 James Street
|Syracuse
|5/16/2023
|Oaks at Dewitt (The)
|18 Arbor Lane
|Syracuse
|5/18/2023
|Olde Oak Golf Club
|6113 Town Isle Road
|Manlius
|5/16/2023
|Panini’s
|222 Harrison Street
|Syracuse
|5/17/2023
|Peppino’s Mobile Unit
|105 Sedgwick Drive
|Syracuse
|5/19/2023
|Peppino’s Pizza
|1849 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|5/15/2023
|Pizza Di Corsa Commissary
|4383 Route 31
|Clay
|5/19/2023
|Rocky’s Pub
|209 Oswego Street
|Salina
|5/19/2023
|Sal’s Seafoods
|3730 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|5/19/2023
|Sammy Malone’s
|2 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|5/19/2023
|Shanghai Garden
|112 Kasson Road
|Camillus
|5/16/2023
|Shawarma Paradise
|3006 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|5/15/2023
|Silo Food Truck
|2167 West Wycoff Road
|Onondaga County
|5/19/2023
|Skippy’s Soft Serve Truck #2
|210 West Terminal Road
|Salina
|5/19/2023
|Subway 58521
|2244 Downer Street
|Van Buren
|5/16/2023
|Sunshine Ice Cream of Baldwinsville
|3000 Belgium Road
|Lysander
|5/16/2023
|Sunshine Mini Mart Ice Cream
|3000 Belgium Road
|Lysander
|5/16/2023
|Syracuse Little League
|401 Loomis Drive
|Syracuse
|5/19/2023
|Texas Roadhouse
|3830 NYS Route 31
|Clay
|5/16/2023
|Timberbanks Golf Club and Marina
|3536 Timber Banks Parkway
|Lysander
|5/17/2023
|Transfiguration Church
|740 Teall Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/18/2023
|Tully’s Good Times
|3355 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|5/17/2023
|Via Napoli Express (2)
|4755 Oak Orchard Road
|Onondaga County
|5/19/2023
|Wood (The)
|7439 Canton Street Road
|Van Buren
|5/16/2023
|Yards Grille
|5648 Green Lakes Park Drive
|Manlius
|5/18/2023