SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 7 through May 13.

One food service failed their inspection:

  • World of Beer in Destiny USA

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

World of Beer

World of Beer had 15 violations, none found in critical condition.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found several bulk containers of dry products stored unprotested in the dry storage area, lacking covers.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found scoops stored in bulk bins without handles and some with broken handles.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found clean dishes stored in unclean containers on the wire rack in the kitchen and several clean soup crocks were not fully clean.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noted that employee beverages were stored on coolers at the cookline.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils (found two times): The inspector noticed the handle of reach in the freezer at the cookline was in poor repair as well as the gasket on several reach-in coolers and freezers were in poor repair.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the dishwashing chemicals weren’t providing an adequate amount of chlorine residual after the sanitizing step. The inspector recommended using the three bay sink for sanitizing until the dishwasher has been fixed.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (found two times): The inspector noted that the interior of the ice machine wasn’t clean and the interior of the reach in cooler at the cookline also wasn’t clean.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (found three times): The inspector noted that the fanguards in the reach-in cooler and freezer weren’t clean, as well as the ones in the walk in cooler, along with the shelves and beer lines, weren’t clean. The exterior surfaces of all the equipment at the cookline also wasn’t clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the mop sink and surrounding walls and floors weren’t clean and noted there was grease residue. The hose was also stored inside the mop sink, and the inspector noted improper storage of the hose.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the wall under the hand dryer in the men’s toliet room wasn’t clean and there was an offensive odor noted in the same room.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the walls in the dish washing area, around the mop sink, in the kitchen area and behind the main cookline all weren’t clean. Floors in the kitchen near the mop sink and cookline were also noted with accumulated grease and the ceiling over kitchen prep area wasn’t clean.

Many locations passed their inspections between March 26 and April 1.

You can see the entire list below:

Angotti’s Family Restaurant725 Burnet AvenueSyracuse5/9/2023
Arrowhead Golf Course7185 East Taft RoadCicero5/9/2023
Ashley Lynn Winery4142 State Route 104Onondaga County5/12/2023
Ashley Lynn Winery (2)4142 State Route 104Onondaga County5/12/2023
Beaumont Golf & Country Club9113 Brewerton RoadCicero5/9/2023
Bellevue Heights United Methodist Ch2112 South Geddes StreetSyracuse5/10/2023
Bistro 1926800 Nottingham RoadDewitt5/11/2023
Bullfinch Brewpub306 Hiawatha BoulevardSyracuse5/10/2023
Burger King Restaurant #2617589 Oswego RoadClay5/12/2023
Cafe Blue720 Van Rensselaer StreetSyracuse5/9/2023
China Wok Sandy628 South Main StreetClay5/9/2023
Chive LLC308A Towne DriveManlius5/10/2023
Christ Church407 East Seneca StreetManlius5/11/2023
Columbus Bakery502 Pearl StreetSyracuse5/9/2023
Curbside Cafe2529 Rose Hill RoadSpafford5/12/2023
Curbside Cafe Commissary2080 Willowdale RoadSpafford5/12/2023
DN SYR @ Airport Kitchen-Commissary1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/11/2023
DN SYR @ Dunkin Donuts1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/11/2023
DN SYR @ Johnny Rockets1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/11/2023
DN SYR @ Middle Ages Bar & Grill1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/11/2023
DN SYR @ Palladino Farms1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/11/2023
DN SYR @ SYRenity Bar1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/11/2023
Halal Kabob Grill4461 East Genesee StreetDewitt5/10/2023
Howlett Hill Fire Department3384 Howlett Hill RoadOnondaga5/8/2023
Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn Company201 Old 7th North StreetSalina5/7/2023
Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit3655 Cherry Valley TurnpikeOnondaga County5/11/2023
Navarino Volunteer Fire Department3276 Amber RoadOnondaga5/8/2023
New Depot Grill501 Burnet AvenueSyracuse5/9/2023
Northminster Presbyterian Church7444 Buckley RoadClay5/9/2023
NYS Amateur Trapshooting Association7400 Bull StreetCicero5/12/2023
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro306 Hiawatha Boulevard WestSyracuse5/9/2023
Pastime Athletic Club of Syracuse1314 North Salina StreetSyracuse5/8/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Toomey Abbott Towers1207 Almond StreetSyracuse5/11/2023
Poke Fish129 Marshall Street, 2Nd FloorSyracuse5/10/2023
Rise N Shine Annex117-121 Harvard PlaceSyracuse5/10/2023
Salt City Coffee720 University AvenueSyracuse5/12/2023
Saucy Sandwich (The)426 Jewell DriveOnondaga County5/8/2023
St. Andrews United Methodist ChurchJordan RoadSkaneateles5/11/2023
Starbucks Coffee Company #75837567 Oswego RoadClay5/12/2023
Subway720 University AvenueSyracuse5/12/2023
Subway 304194206 State Route 31Clay5/8/2023
Sunset Ridge Golf Club2814 West Seneca TurnpikeMarcellus5/10/2023
Swallow’s1914 South AvenueSyracuse5/10/2023
Sweet Frog532 Towne DriveManlius5/9/2023
Syracuse Chengtu6430 Kirkville RoadDewitt5/10/2023
Syracuse Housing Authority Snack Bar1207 Almond StreetSyracuse5/11/2023
Texas De Brazil9090 Destiny Usa DriveSyracuse5/9/2023
Tropical Smoothie Cafe7987 Brewerton RoadCicero5/11/2023