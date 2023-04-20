SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 2 through April 8.

One food service failed their inspection:

The Hops Spot – 116 Walton Street, Syracuse, NY

They had six violations, none in critical condition.

Food not protected in general: In the inspector found thermometers missing from multiple reach-in coolers in the kitchen.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found an employee eating in the kitchen area.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the exterior and interior of the reach-in cooler at Tallman cocktail club bar was not clean.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found the trash room to be full of trash and used cardboard, with receptacles overflowing.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found a dead rat in the basement.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floors in the walk-in cooler in the basement and the walk-in cooler near the upstairs bar were not clean. They had accumulations of food debris.

Many locations passed their inspections between April 2 and April 8.

You can see the entire list below: