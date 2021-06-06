One sent to hospital after a structure fire Sunday morning in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 801 Wolf Street Sunday morning.

The first units arrived at the fire in three minutes and reported heavy fire coming from the second floor, officials say.

The two-story building contained a business and three apartments. The business is under renovation and was not occupied at the time of the fire. All of the occupants in the apartments were able to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival.

One resident, an adult female, was transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Her condition is not known. No other injuries were reported.

It took over 20 minutes for crews to get the fire under control. They were able to rescue several family pets from the building.

Additional firefighters had to be called to the scene because of the high temperature and humidity so that crews could rotate through a rehabilitation sector.

Six residents have been displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross is working with them for shelter and other needs.

The origin and cause of the fire have not been determined.