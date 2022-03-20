ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are searching for two individuals after an early morning shooting in Ithaca on Sunday.

Around 2:56 a.m. on Sunday, Ithaca Police, fire, and Bangs Ambulance responded to the intersection of West State and Plain Streets for a report of an individual that had been shot.

Police were able to locate the individual and realized they had been shot multiple times, they were transported to a regional trauma center.

Evidence was later found that a shooting had occurred in the area, in the form of shell casings from a handgun.

Police say that witnesses to the shooting described the suspects as being two black males, both tall and thin builds, and wearing hooded sweatshirts. One male was seen wearing an all-black sweatshirt and the other was wearing a black sweatshirt with red sleeves.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, police ask that anyone who was in the area, and has information about the incident, contact the Ithaca Police Investigative Division.