SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The Easter Bunny has a few more days at Destiny USA.

The rabbit can be found in the center atrium between DSW and Finish Line.

Socially distanced visits are available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, April 3rd.

Reservations are strongly encouraged, but walk-ups are welcome if space allows.