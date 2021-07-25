Fatal crash in Oswego County early Sunday leaves one dead

GRANBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One woman has died following an early morning car accident in Oswego County, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the accident on State Route 48, between County Line Road and County Route 46 in Granby.

Deputies say only one vehicle was involved in the accident, a 2002 Ford pickup truck.

The driver, Kristine Reynolds, 55 of Phoenix, was driving southbound on State Route 48 when she went off the road, overturned and struck a nearby telephone pole, according to deputies.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Granby Volunteer Fire Department, and Menter Ambulance.

