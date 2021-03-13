One year ago Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente decided to start shutting things down

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —  Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said he will never forget March 13, 2020, when he made the decision to start shutting things down.

He says he has learned a lot since then.

“This crippled the entire world and I think I just saw people’s resiliency and I was able to see how so many of us and the ingenuity of people to come up with different ways of connecting and different ways of outreach and different ways of lifting people’s spirits but also working together to try to find ways to do things in a lot of ways we thought we couldn’t,” he said.

He encourages everyone to get the vaccine and continue wearing masks and social distancing.

