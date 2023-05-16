DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It may be hard to believe but even though gas prices are still high, they’re cheaper than they were at this time last year.

In New York State, gas prices are down $1.15 from a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded gas was averaging $4.76 in 2022. It currently costs roughly $3.66 to fill up your gas tank.

“Luckily right now we are seeing that the cost of crude oil overseas is slightly less than what we would be expecting for this time of year,” AAA Communications Specialist Valerie Puma said. “Even though we are seeing higher demand with the lower price it’s kind of stabilized.”

Puma warns there could be a summertime surge as the price of gas is dependent on the demand.

“I would expect that as people go on road trips this summer we could see that price continue to increase,” Puma said. “Hopefully crude oil stays stabilized or even continues to decrease, that could keep prices at the pump manageable.”

A variety of variables can drive up the price of gasoline.

“It is graduation season, we’ve got a couple of colleges in this area so it could just be that a lot of people are coming in and out of Syracuse and gassing up increasing that demand,” Puma said.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times, combine errands into one trip and use cruise control when possible.