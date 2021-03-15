Oneida and Oswego Offices for the Aging partner with Kinney Drugs for COVID vaccine clinics this week

(WSYR-TV) — Kinney Drugs is partnering with two local county Offices for the Aging this week to host COVID vaccine clinics on Friday.

The pharmacy is teaming up with local offices across the state to help seniors without internet or who are having trouble using it.

Oswego County’s Office for the Aging has scheduled two upcoming clinics with Kinney’s assistance. One is Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial. The second is happening on March 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pulaski High School.

Oneida County’s clinic is set for this Friday in the Event Center at the Turning Stone. That clinic will be able to vaccinate 1,100 seniors. It’s also a food giveaway for the seniors.

Oswego and Oneida are just two of the 21 counties taking part in the program. For more information on a clinic your county, call your local Office for the Aging for details.