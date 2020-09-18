Oneida City Police Chief placed on administrative leave

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida City Police Chief Paul Thompson has been placed on administrative leave, as of September 17, due to an investigation of a personnel issue.

A release from City of Oneida Mayor Helen Acker says while Thompson is on paid administrative leave, Lieutenant John Little will be acting Chief of Police.

No other details were released.

