ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After New York State mandated schools to remove any Native American-themed mascots, the longtime “Indians” mascot for the Oneida City School District had to be changed.

Now, we have our answer on what the new mascot will be.

Today, August 24, the district’s Shared Decision Committee, which considered numerous entries for new mascots, announced the district’s new mascot will be the “Oneida Express.”

The committee believes this name will capture the city’s history “as an important stop on the railroad between Utica and Syracuse.”

Three finalists were considered for the new mascot name, with the other two mascots being the “Oneida Lions” and the “Oneida Dragons.”

Over the coming months, the Shared Decision Committee will work to finalize branding and imagery for the new “Oneida Express.”