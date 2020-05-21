Oneida Co: 2 more deaths, public exposures to report

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County has reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths as of Thursday, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 37.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente also reported 17 new positive cases, bringing the total to 340 active cases. 442 people have recovered and 34 are hospitalized.

There are also three cases of possible public exposure:

May 15

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: 4464 Peterboro Street, Vernon, N.Y.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Up to May 29

May 15

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 4765 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, N.Y.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Up to May 29

May 15

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: 34 Chenango Avenue S, Clinton, N.Y.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Up to May 29