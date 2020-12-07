Oneida Co. Board of Elections employee tests positive for COVID-19

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oneida Co. Board of Elections employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was tested on Thursday, Dec. 3. The employee then worked on Friday, so the county said it is “probable that all employees at the Board of Elections were exposed.”

The employee received the positive test result on Sunday.

The county is in the process of working with the county health department and the New York Department of Health.

