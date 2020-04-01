Closings
Oneida Co: Calling for all playgrounds to close

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 55.

At his daily news briefing, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said he sent letters to each town supervisor, mayor, and school superintendent asking that they take steps to close playgrounds and limit activities to walking.

He says Rome and Utica have already taken those steps at city parks.

The county executive says some first responders have expressed concern about bringing COVID-19 home to their families.

Picente says Utica College is making some rooms at a dorm available for those emergency workers who want to stay apart from their families during the crisis.

First responders requiring this resource please contact the Utica College Office of Emergency Management at emermgt@utica.edu or (315) 792-3472 for assistance.

He also thanked SUNY Poly which is using its 3D printer capabilities to manufacture protective face shields for healthcare workers.

The county has contributed funding to the project and estimates they can produce 80 such face shields per day.

Picente also repeated again that people need to follow the guidelines for social distancing and not congregate.

