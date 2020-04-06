Oneida Co: Cracking down on businesses violating social distancing

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) A special Oneida County Sheriff’s Department detail will investigate businesses operating in violation of the state and local executive orders on essential businesses and social distancing.

In his daily news briefing, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he has met with the sheriff and district attorney about this and the county will immediately begin enforcing the orders.

He says they already have a list of complaints about bars and other businesses in New Hartford, New York Mills, and Trenton.

He says businesses found in violation will get a formal warning for the first offense, and a second offense will result in a $1,000 fine and violators could face a possible loss of county health permits and the business would be reported to the state liquor authority which has the power to pull liquor licenses.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open for takeout orders only.

Customers are not allowed to consume alcohol or food on the premises.

Picente also reported that all visitors to Oneida County government offices are required to wear masks.

If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.

Picente also reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 105, 15 are hospitalized.

Nineteen cases have been resolved.

