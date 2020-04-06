Live Now
Daily White House briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Oneida Co: Cracking down on businesses violating social distancing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) A special Oneida County Sheriff’s Department detail will investigate businesses operating in violation of the state and local executive orders on essential businesses and social distancing.

In his daily news briefing, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he has met with the sheriff and district attorney about this and the county will immediately begin enforcing the orders.

He says they already have a list of complaints about bars and other businesses in New Hartford, New York Mills, and Trenton.

He says businesses found in violation will get a formal warning for the first offense, and a second offense will result in a $1,000 fine and violators could face a possible loss of county health permits and the business would be reported to the state liquor authority which has the power to pull liquor licenses.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open for takeout orders only.

Customers are not allowed to consume alcohol or food on the premises.

Picente also reported that all visitors to Oneida County government offices are required to wear masks.

If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.

Picente also reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 105, 15 are hospitalized.

Nineteen cases have been resolved.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected