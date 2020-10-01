Oneida Co. District Attorney investigating 1 person for COVID-19 spread

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The District Attorney in Oneida County has told NewsChannel 9 that they are investigating a person to see if their behavior was reckless when it came to spreading COVID-19.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente scolded this person during his news conference for their actions.
This included continuing to go to work, being involved in a church group, coaching football, hosting a birthday party and taking a bus trip.
The DA’s office said they are looking to see if this person knowingly had the virus and if they could have put others at risk of catching it.
