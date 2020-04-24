Live Now
Oneida Co. Executive Anthony Picente responds to McConnell’s controversial remarks

(WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Executive is the latest New York official to lash out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

This comes after McConnell suggested that states should file for bankruptcy rather than get more aid from the federal government.

Anthony Picente echoed the statements of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative John Katko that McConnell’s remarks were irresponsible in a time when we need to come together as a country.

To make it a political blue state, red state situation; there’s no place for this. People are dying, people are sick. Again, as a fellow Republican, I call out the Senate leader and say: ‘You really need to come and see what we’re dealing with on the local level and what is happening in our communities.'”

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente

McConnell has faced nationwide criticism for his remarks.

