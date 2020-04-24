Oneida Co. Executive Anthony Picente responds to McConnell’s controversial remarks

(WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Executive is the latest New York official to lash out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
This comes after McConnell suggested that states should file for bankruptcy rather than get more aid from the federal government.
Anthony Picente echoed the statements of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative John Katko that McConnell’s remarks were irresponsible in a time when we need to come together as a country.
McConnell has faced nationwide criticism for his remarks.
