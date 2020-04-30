Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Oneida Co. executive order on face masks takes effect Friday at noon

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An executive order requiring face masks in all retail and food establishments goes into effect this Friday at noon.

This is according to the Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. He is calling on businesses to enforce customers wearing masks in their stores.

He said that customers wouldn’t be fined, but businesses would be.

It comes as Oneida County is distributing 50,000 cloth masks to local municipalities.

To report any issues, call the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at (866) 730-8477

