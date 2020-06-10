Oneida Co. Executive talks about county’s Nursing Home Task Force

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente on Wednesday about the county’s initiative to create a Nursing Home Task Force.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- George Floyd’s brother testifies before Congress as they discuss how to reform policing
- Downtown business owners struggle to keep hope with nothing new in ‘looting’ cases
- Draft day decision is here for Baldwinsville’s Jason Savacool
- ‘America on precipice of eviction tsunami’
- Niagara University giving students ‘virus-blocking’ pillows
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App