Oneida Co. looking for key positions to help with COVID-19 vaccine clinics

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As vaccinations ramp up across Central New York Oneida County is looking to fill some key positions to help with their clinics.
The health department’s site lists a number of temporary vacancies for several vaccine-related positions including nurse practitioners, physicians assistants, public health nurses, general laborers, and more.
Oneida County says anyone who applies and is hired will be required to be vaccinated if they are not already.
Learn more about the openings and apply by clicking here.