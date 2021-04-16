Oneida Co. looking for key positions to help with COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As vaccinations ramp up across Central New York Oneida County is looking to fill some key positions to help with their clinics.

The health department’s site lists a number of temporary vacancies for several vaccine-related positions including nurse practitioners, physicians assistants, public health nurses, general laborers, and more.

Oneida County says anyone who applies and is hired will be required to be vaccinated if they are not already.

