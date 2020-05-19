Oneida Co. man killed in UTV crash in parking lot of Adirondack Speedway

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oneida County man was killed over the weekend when he lost control of his Utility-Terrain-Vehicle in the parking lot of the Adirondack Speedway in Lewis County.
State Police said Danielluis T. Diaz, 31, from Blossvale wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when the UTV hit a rut on the gravel.
This caused the UTV to overturn and partially ejected him.
Diaz suffered severe head injuries and was taken to the Lewis County General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
