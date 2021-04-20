Oneida Co. man sentenced 15-30 years for killing, dismembering grandmother and landlord in 2019

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR-TV) — In January Of 2019, 31-year-old Naythen Aubain was accused of killing and dismembering his grandmother and her landlady. Over 2 years later, he appeared in Oneida County Court for sentencing.

Aubain plead guilty to 2 counts of second degree manslaughter for the deaths of 90-year-old Katerine Aubain and 87-year-old Jane Wentka.

“Those sentences just imposed are to run consecutive, back to back with one another for a total of 15 to 30 years in state prison.” – Hon. Robert Bauer, Oneida County Court

Aubain read a letter to the families of the victims. “Words can’t express how sorry I am for what I did. I loved Jane and my Grandmother very much. They were the only people that cared about me in this world.” – Naythen Aubain, 2 Counts of Second Degree Manslaughter

Both the prosecution and defense believe this case took so long because they had to determine his mental state when the crimes were committed.

“There were a lot of doctors or a lot of investigations by doctors, I mean there was COVID in between, but this wasn’t as simple as maybe some other types of murder cases.” –Adam Tyksinski, Assistant Public Defender, Oneida County Court

“We see horrific crimes some times when mental health and substance abuse combined and it causes people to make decisions and do things that with a clearer head and with the proper treatment they wouldn’t otherwise have done.” – Michael Coluzza, Chief Assistant District Attorney, Oneida County Court

The victim’s daughter, who is also Aubain’s mother, says she wishes his mental health was treated more seriously.

“My family’s forever devastated, broken. On the state of New York, there was a lot of neglect. I just want to tell everybody that if you ever come across anybody you love with mental illness, please take it very seriously.” – Toni Marie Aubain, Daughter of Victim