Oneida Co. offering rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County is assisting its residents making it easier for them to get to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The county is now offering free transportation to its clinics.

Appointments are still available for clinics this week. Visit OCgov.net to schedule.

On Friday, a clinic will be held at the Camden Fire Department on Church Street in Camden from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A second clinic is also being held on Friday at the Vernon Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Friday, the Oneida County Health Department will also hold a clinic at Bridgewater Fire House from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday there will be a clinic at Griffiss International Airport in Rome from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

And on Tuesday, April 20, a clinic will be held at the Boonville Fire Department from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone in need of a ride can call 315-798-5439.