Oneida Co: One additional death, several public exposures

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) Oneida County reported an additional death related to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county’s death toll to 23.

It was the third death in three days.

County Executive Anthony Picente reported 14 new positive cases in the county.

There are 330 active positive cases in the county, 27 of those are hospitalized.

Additionally the county has several public exposure incidents to make you aware of.

On May 4, at Bald Mountain an Oneida County resident who tested positive was there between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is considered low risk because it took place outdoors. If you were there during those hours monitor yourself until May 18.

On May 7, an Oneida County resident was at the Walmart on Commercial Drive between noon and 1:00 p.m., and the individual was wearing a mask, so low exposure risk but monitor for symptoms through May 21.

Another public exposure took place On May 8 at Walmart location at 5815 Rome Taberg Road in Rome between 11 a.m. and noon low-risk because the infected person was wearing a mask. If you were in the store during that time you should monitor yourself for symptoms through May 22.

Also on May 8, at the Price Chopper at 1790 Black River Boulevard in Rome between 10 and 11 a.m.a low risk exposure because the person was wearing a mask. Again monitor yourself for symptoms through May 22nd.

And if you were in the Cliff’s Local Market at 2007 North James Street in Rome between noon and 12:15 p/m monitor yourself for symptoms through May 22. This is also considered a low risk exposure because the person was wearing the mask.

